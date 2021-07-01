Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Drops By 70.1%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the May 31st total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth about $758,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EDTK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,737. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

