Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Drops By 70.1%

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the May 31st total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth about $758,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EDTK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,737. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.