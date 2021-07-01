Short Interest in Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Expands By 200.0%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STRNY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $35.68 on Thursday. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $37.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.1683 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 6.31%.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

