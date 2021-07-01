Short Interest in SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Declines By 51.2%

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the May 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS:SASDY remained flat at $$0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,448. SAS AB has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49.
SAS AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for SAS AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAS AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.