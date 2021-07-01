Short Interest in SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Declines By 51.2%

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the May 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SASDY remained flat at $$0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,448. SAS AB has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49.

Get SAS AB (publ) alerts:

SAS AB (publ) Company Profile

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also offers air cargo services, in-flight sales, ground handling, and technical maintenance services, as well as travel-related loyalty programs.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SAS AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAS AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.