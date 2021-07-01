Short Interest in Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Declines By 80.0%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLWF opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.94. Reliance Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

