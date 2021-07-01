Short Interest in Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Expands By 89.5%

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDEIY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Eléctrica Corporación has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.6082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.