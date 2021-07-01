Short Interest in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Drops By 55.0%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the May 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PPERY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 383,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,806. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
