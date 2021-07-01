Short Interest in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Drops By 55.0%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the May 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PPERY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 383,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,806. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

