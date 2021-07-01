Short Interest in Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Drops By 50.4%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Polymetal International stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUCOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

