Short Interest in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Decreases By 81.3%

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ PTNR opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.15 million, a P/E ratio of 231.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

