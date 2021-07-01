Short Interest in Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Declines By 50.0%

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OLVI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. 50,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,333. Oliveda International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10.

Get Oliveda International alerts:

About Oliveda International

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Oliveda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oliveda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.