Short Interest in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Drops By 38.7%

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the May 31st total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

NXPI stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.86. 1,551,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $112.58 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 136.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

