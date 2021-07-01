Short Interest in New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Rises By 386.0%

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 386.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NMTLF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. New Age Metals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12.
About New Age Metals
Recommended Story: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.