Short Interest in New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Rises By 386.0%

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 386.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NMTLF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. New Age Metals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

