Short Interest in Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Rises By 411.5%

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 411.5% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mountain High Acquisitions stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
About Mountain High Acquisitions
