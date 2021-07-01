Short Interest in Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Rises By 411.5%

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 411.5% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mountain High Acquisitions stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About Mountain High Acquisitions

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp focuses on the acquisition and development of businesses and other assets within the hemp industry. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

