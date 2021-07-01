Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Expands By 101.4%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMU. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMU opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.72. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $4.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

