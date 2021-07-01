Short Interest in Kid Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) Increases By 400.0%

Kid Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of KIDBQ opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Kid Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Kid Brands Company Profile
