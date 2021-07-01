Short Interest in JER Investors Trust Inc. (OTCMKTS:JERT) Decreases By 66.7%

JER Investors Trust Inc. (OTCMKTS:JERT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JERT remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04. JER Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

JER Investors Trust Company Profile

JER Investors Trust Inc, a specialty finance company, focuses on managing various commercial real estate structured finance products. Its products include commercial mortgage backed securities, mezzanine loans, B-Notes, and mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

