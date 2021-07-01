Short Interest in Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Expands By 200.0%

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IAIC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,597. Information Analysis has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71.

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter. Information Analysis had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 5.31%.

Information Analysis Incorporated develops and markets computer applications software systems, programming services, and related software products and automation systems in the United States. The company offers legacy software migration and modernization, and data analytics services; and develops web-based and mobile device solutions, including dynamic electronic forms development and conversion.

