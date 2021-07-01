Short Interest in Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Declines By 95.5%

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Guangshen Railway stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 9,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,704. Guangshen Railway has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Guangshen Railway alerts:

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). Guangshen Railway had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $681.04 million for the quarter.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.