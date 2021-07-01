Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Decreases By 91.7%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GGDVY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.05. The stock had a trading volume of 497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.77. Guangdong Investment has a twelve month low of $70.85 and a twelve month high of $93.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $3.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.01%.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Guangdong Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

