Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Grows By 186.5%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,300 shares, an increase of 186.5% from the May 31st total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,047,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.