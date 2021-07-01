Short Interest in Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Decreases By 70.4%

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the May 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 765,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FLXT remained flat at $$0.05 on Wednesday. 418,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,714. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

Get Flexpoint Sensor Systems alerts:

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.