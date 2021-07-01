Short Interest in Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Decreases By 70.4%

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the May 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 765,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FLXT remained flat at $$0.05 on Wednesday. 418,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,714. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile
Recommended Story: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.