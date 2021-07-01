Short Interest in Firemans Contractors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRCN) Rises By 246.8%

Firemans Contractors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRCN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 246.8% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,381,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Firemans Contractors stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 1,277,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,650,979. Firemans Contractors has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About Firemans Contractors

Firemans Contractors, Inc provides parking lot maintenance services in the United States. Its services include asphalt maintenance and repair, concrete repair, crack/joint sealing, excavation, line removal, painting, pressure washing, seal coating, signage, speed bumps, parking lot and warehouse striping, and wheel stops.

