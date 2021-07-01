Short Interest in eWellness Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:EWLL) Drops By 61.0%

eWellness Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:EWLL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the May 31st total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,224,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EWLL remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 79,782,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,512,938. eWellness Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About eWellness Healthcare

eWellness Healthcare Corporation, a physical therapy telehealth company, offers real-time distance monitored assessments and treatments. It provides PHZIO platform, which enables patients to engage with live or on-demand video for digital telehealth assessments and treatments from home or office. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

