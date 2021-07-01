Short Interest in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expands By 130.1%

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900,000 shares, a growth of 130.1% from the May 31st total of 10,820,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evofem Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

NASDAQ EVFM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,375,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,245. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $113.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CFO Justin J. File bought 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares in the company, valued at $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 112,680 shares of company stock valued at $119,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

