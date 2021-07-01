Short Interest in ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Drops By 56.2%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the May 31st total of 391,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECNCF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.50. 6,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,221. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

