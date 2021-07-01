Short Interest in Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Rises By 100.0%

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS EFSI opened at $34.10 on Thursday. Eagle Financial Services has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $117.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

