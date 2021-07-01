Short Interest in Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Rises By 108.8%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the May 31st total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BOIVF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.39. 112,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,030. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25. Bolloré has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

Bolloré Company Profile

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

