Short Interest in Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Declines By 72.7%

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the May 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Biome Grow stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 21,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,092. Biome Grow has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get Biome Grow alerts:

About Biome Grow

Biome Grow Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, produces, and distributes cannabis at Antigonish, Nova Scotia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Grow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Grow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.