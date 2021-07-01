Short Interest in BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Decreases By 38.6%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the May 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBTVF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664. BBTV has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBTVF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BBTV in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins began coverage on BBTV in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BBTV from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

