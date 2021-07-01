Short Interest in Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Expands By 172.9%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 172.9% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIVF opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

