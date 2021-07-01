Short Interest in Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Expands By 172.9%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 172.9% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIVF opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

