Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Rises By 82.4%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,603,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AABB stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Asia Broadband has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.17.

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily to Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

