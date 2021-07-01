Short Interest in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Declines By 59.5%

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the May 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,489,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ascent Solar Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. Ascent Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile
