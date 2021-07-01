Short Interest in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Declines By 59.5%

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the May 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,489,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. Ascent Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.