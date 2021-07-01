Short Interest in American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) Increases By 369.1%

American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 369.1% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
OTCMKTS:GNOW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. American Caresource has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About American Caresource
