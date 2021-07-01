Short Interest in American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) Increases By 369.1%

American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 369.1% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS:GNOW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. American Caresource has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About American Caresource

American CareSource Holdings, Inc provides urgent and primary care services in the United States. The company operates healthcare centers that offer non-life-threatening out-patient medical care for the treatment of acute, episodic, and chronic medical conditions. Its healthcare centers provide treatment of general medical problems, including colds, flus, ear infections, hypertension, asthma, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other conditions; treatment of injuries, such as fractures, dislocations, sprains, bruises, and cuts; minor non-emergent surgical procedures; diagnostic tests, such as X-rays, electrocardiograms, complete blood counts, and urinalyses; and occupational and industrial medical services, including drug testing, workers' compensation cases, and pre-employment physical examinations.

