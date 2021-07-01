Short Interest in Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Drops By 48.6%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of AIPUY opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54. Airports of Thailand Public has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Airports of Thailand Public from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

