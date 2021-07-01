Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Grows By 87.8%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the May 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

AGFMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27. AGF Management has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.64.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

