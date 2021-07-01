Short Interest in Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Declines By 70.0%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the May 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ADBCF opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Adbri has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55.

About Adbri

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

