Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Issues Earnings Results

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.72. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $30.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.