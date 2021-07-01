SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 19,212 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Sonos worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $626,262.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,945 shares of company stock valued at $10,075,665. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SONO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.