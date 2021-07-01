SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113,331 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,967 shares of company stock worth $2,794,975. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.73. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

