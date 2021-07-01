SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Carter’s worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,206,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 652,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,633,000 after acquiring an additional 212,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of CRI stock opened at $103.17 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.77.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.