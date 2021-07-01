SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $274.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,712.77, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.29. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

