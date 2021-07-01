SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Organogenesis at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206,412 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Organogenesis by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 41,125 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Organogenesis by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Organogenesis by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 454,500 shares during the period. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

ORGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,026.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $172,740.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,314,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,936,387.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,221,218 shares of company stock worth $69,166,679 over the last 90 days. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Organogenesis Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.