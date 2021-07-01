SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 33,230 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 960.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $5,131,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $5,143,607.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 480,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,492,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $56,117,941.75. Insiders sold 5,549,558 shares of company stock worth $349,976,072 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

AI opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a PE ratio of -69.48. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.