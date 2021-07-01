Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Short Interest Update

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the May 31st total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 148.0 days.

SVTRF stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $34.30.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

