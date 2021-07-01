Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Short Interest Update

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the May 31st total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 148.0 days.
SVTRF stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $34.30.
Severn Trent Company Profile
