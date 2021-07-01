Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SGBAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of SES stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.70. 12,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.28. SES has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.57 million during the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Equities research analysts predict that SES will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

