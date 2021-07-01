Serco Group’s (SRP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

SRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).

SRP opened at GBX 138.80 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

