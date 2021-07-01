Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.50. 8,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,021. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.22. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

