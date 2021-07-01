Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $135.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.00.

NYSE:SRE opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.22.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

