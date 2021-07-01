Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of SRE opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.22. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam grew its position in Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

