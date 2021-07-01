Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,441 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 37.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 174,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Benchmark started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $3,129,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,354,589.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,478. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI opened at $35.18 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

