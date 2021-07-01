Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,244,000 after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 13.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,505 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth $9,675,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 23.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOV opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.01 million, a PE ratio of 84.41, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.63.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

